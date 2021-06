(Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images) The Chicago White Sox were supposed to play an afternoon game against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday but it was postponed due to weather. The game was in Cleveland which is obvious because you would think that Roger Bossard has the ability to get the game in at some point if it were at home. The Sod Father works his magic better than any groundskeeper in the world. However, it could turn out to be a blessing that the game was postponed to a later date.