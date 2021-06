Canada flew its flags at half-mast Sunday in mourning for 215 children whose remains were discovered on the grounds of a former boarding school set up more than a century ago to assimilate indigenous peoples. "To honour the 215 children whose lives were taken at the former Kamloops residential school and all Indigenous children who never made it home, the survivors, and their families, I have asked that the Peace Tower flag (in Ottawa) and flags on all federal buildings be flown at half-mast," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter. Several municipalities, including the economic metropolis Toronto, announced they would also lower their flags. The discovery of the children's remains, some as young as three, sparked strong emotions throughout Canada, particularly in the indigenous communities.