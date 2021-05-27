Virtual virtuosity: Online encore for Block String Camp

Vero Beach Pianist Featured During ‘Fan Favorites’. Concert with 11 seasons of requests includes Dr. Jacob Craig on piano. (VERO BEACH, FL) May 10, 2021 – The Space Coast Symphony Orchestra reaches back through 11 performing seasons for the material in Fan Favorites: Part III at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 23 at the Vero Beach High School Performing Arts Center, 1707 16th Street in Vero Beach, 32960. The result of hundreds of requests, Fan Favorites is chock full of popular works by Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky, Prokofiev, Verdi, Richard Strauss, and more. Director of Music and Arts at First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach, Dr. Jacob Craig will join the orchestra to perform three of the most beloved works for piano and orchestra, including Clair de Lune by Debussy, Rondo Alla Turca by Mozart, and “Variation 18” from Rachmaninoff’s single-movement concertante, Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. The advanced level students of the Space Coast Symphony Youth Orchestra will join the adult musicians on stage for the second half of the program, with featured performances by the grand champion winners of the orchestra’s last two youth concerto competitions. $30 advance tickets for adults are available through the orchestra website at SpaceCoastSymphony.org or at the beachside and mainland branches of Marine Bank & Trust. Tickets at the door are $35. Online ticketing is encouraged, for optimum social distancing and capacity planning. The symphony’s Covid-19 safety measures will be in place for the indoor concert, with limited and spaced seating and mandatory mask-wearing for the duration of the event. The audience is asked not to arrive more than 30 minutes prior to show time. Fan Favorites: Part III is free for those aged 18 and under or with a student ID. For more information, call toll free to 855-252-7276 or visit SpaceCoastSymphony.org.