Nothing could have prepared the staff and volunteers for the challenges faced by the Environmental Learning Center after March 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Doors were abruptly closed. Parking lots suddenly were empty. The boats remained tied to their docks. The Environmental Learning Center (ELC) became eerily still, absent from the daily activity of staff, students, and volunteers. There was no sound of children laughing or of our nature guides leading inquisitive guests through our lush campus. The phones went silent and our doors remained locked. But not for long.