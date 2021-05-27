Cancel
Vero Beach, FL

Vero council unanimously passes the ‘standing ovation plan’ for riverfront

By Lisa Zahner
veronews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite some opposition to residential development on Vero’s riverfront utility parcels, the Vero Beach City Council has unanimously approved a Three Corners Master Concept Plan that includes apartments and condos – but the required charter change to build the project likely won’t make it onto the November ballot. The council...

