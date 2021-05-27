Alitalia to focus on holiday destinations this summer
Alitalia will focus on short haul flights to Greece, Spain, Croatia and more flights to European cities this summer. In the summer of 2021, Alitalia will resume flying to the Italians’ favorite tourist destinations with new international flights to Greece, Spain and Croatia and more frequencies to Sicily, Puglia and Calabria. From today it is possible to book Alitalia flights from Rome Fiumicino to Santorini, Skiathos, Preveza, Kefalonia, Crete, Corfu, Mykonos, Zakynthos, Dubrovnik and Split and those from Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate to Rhodes, Ibiza, Menorca and Palma de Mallorca.worldairlinenews.com