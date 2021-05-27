Alitalia to focus on holiday destinations this summer

Would you ask Grant Shapps for fashion tips? Turn to him for suggestions on how to make your pastry rise? Write in pleading for his help with an embarrassing sexual problem?. Put your pens and sick bags down; these are, mercifully, rhetorical questions. No one (not even Matt Hancock) would actually ask the Transport Secretary for guidance on anything of the sort. And yet here he is, dishing out advice – for that, legally, is all it is – on where we should go on holiday.