Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Alitalia to focus on holiday destinations this summer

worldairlinenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlitalia will focus on short haul flights to Greece, Spain, Croatia and more flights to European cities this summer. In the summer of 2021, Alitalia will resume flying to the Italians’ favorite tourist destinations with new international flights to Greece, Spain and Croatia and more frequencies to Sicily, Puglia and Calabria. From today it is possible to book Alitalia flights from Rome Fiumicino to Santorini, Skiathos, Preveza, Kefalonia, Crete, Corfu, Mykonos, Zakynthos, Dubrovnik and Split and those from Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate to Rhodes, Ibiza, Menorca and Palma de Mallorca.

worldairlinenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Barcelona#Paris#Santorini#Italians#Bologna#Olbia#Verona#Palermo#Cagliari#Marseille#Nice#Bari#Book Alitalia Flights#June Alitalia#Tourist Destinations#Rome Fiumicino#Dubrovnik#Ibiza#European Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
Related
LifestyleTravelPulse

La Compagnie To Resume Flights in June

La Compagnie, the boutique, all-business-class airline that only flies between France and New York, is set to resume flights next month after shuttering for much of the past year due to the pandemic. La Compagnie will have flights between Paris Orly (ORY) and New York Newark (EWR) from June this...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

How can I get a holiday refund if my destination is on the red or amber list?

International leisure travel is set to resume in England from 17 May under a traffic light system that classifies countries as red, amber or green based on their level of risk in relation to Covid-19.On Friday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the long awaited “green list” of destinations from where returning travellers need not quarantine upon arrival back into the UK.Only 12 places made the cut, including Portugal, Gibraltar, Iceland and Israel. The list will be reviewed every three weeks, with destinations assigned a colour based on their case numbers, vaccination rates, and prevalence of any virus variants of...
Industryworldairlinenews.com

KLM is ready for the summer with four new European destinations

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has made this announcement:. KLM will fly where it can, provided that variable costs are covered. With this strategy, KLM has been able to completely rebuild its network and offer customers the greatest possible choice of destinations. This applies to both business travelers as well as holiday-goers. In the summer of 2019, KLM flew to 92 destinations, but this summer KLM will be offering 96 destinations.
WorldThe Guardian

Covid-19 travel amber list: a guide to rules in top holiday destinations

Like so many changes to the UK’s Covid rules over the past 14 months, the new traffic light system for international travel came into force this week amid confusion, frustration and dismay. After a five-month foreign holiday ban, British holidaymakers were legally allowed to travel for leisure to destinations on the green list from 17 May, though in practice only three of the 12 “green” countries and territories were free of entry restrictions: Portugal, Madeira and Gibraltar.
LifestyleThe Guardian

Hancock dashes Britons’ hopes of an overseas summer holiday

Ministers and scientists have in effect warned Britons not to place much hope in the idea of an overseas holiday this year, saying travel to almost all countries remains off-limits and hinting that the “green list” of permitted destinations is unlikely to grow quickly. The robust stance is likely to...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

What’s it like to holiday in a ‘green’ destination right now and is it worth the testing hassle?

It wasn’t the traditional holiday scene: an eerily quiet airport, one half of it shut. I’m no stranger to turning up at dawn to catch a cheap flight to Europe, but this felt different. Five months after my last trip out of the country, I could barely remember what I needed to pack.After 19 long weeks, international leisure travel finally got the green light from Monday 17 May, under the much-publicised “traffic light” system. A slender list of 12 destinations were deemed “safe”, Portugal the only mainstream holiday country among them. (I’d forgotten to pack my bearskin coat, so South...
IndustrySKIFT

Italy’s Alitalia Replacement Won’t Be Ready Until After Summer Now

Ryanair and easyJet are primed to take full advantage of Europe’s reopening. If Italia Trasporto Aereo’s launch is further held up by bureaucracy, it misses a major opportunity. The state-owned Italian airline that will replace bankrupt Alitalia will only start flying in September — missing the peak summer holiday season,...
Worldkentlive.news

Test your travel knowledge with our quiz on green list holiday destinations

Holidaymakers are heading to the sun again with Covid travel restrictions starting to use. Travellers can now visit 12 countries on the Government's green list, including Portugal and Israel, without quarantine on return to the UK, and will only be required to take one post-arrival test. The destinations are Portugal,...
Travellincolnshireworld.com

Holiday destinations that could move to green list after next travel update

International travel has now resumed across the UK, following the latest easing of lockdown restrictions. Trips abroad are dictated by a new traffic light system for travel which is currently in force, categorising countries into green, amber and red lists, with different restrictions applied to each. Holidaymakers have been urged...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Ministers pledge to allow island destination holiday even if rest of country is on ‘amber list’

Popular holiday hotspots such as the Canaries and the Balearics could be moved to the green list of travel destinations in “an island approach for border measures”, a minister has said.The aviation minister, Robert Courts, said British tourists could be given the go ahead to visit islands through the traffic light system.Independent MP Margaret Ferrier asked transport ministers in a written question whether the traffic light system would “include an island policy to reopen routes to relatively low-risk regions of nations as was implemented in summer 2020”.Mr Courts’s response, first reported by The Telegraph, stated: “The government will take an...
TravelBBC

'We've booked two summer holidays for the same time'

Lee and Louise Chambers know they'll be taking their two children on holiday this summer. What they don't know is where they'll go - it might be Norfolk or it might be their preference - Fuerteventura. They booked both in case Covid restrictions prevented them from going to the Canary...
TravelTelegraph

Why France is the destination everyone will be bragging about this summer

Would you ask Grant Shapps for fashion tips? Turn to him for suggestions on how to make your pastry rise? Write in pleading for his help with an embarrassing sexual problem?. Put your pens and sick bags down; these are, mercifully, rhetorical questions. No one (not even Matt Hancock) would actually ask the Transport Secretary for guidance on anything of the sort. And yet here he is, dishing out advice – for that, legally, is all it is – on where we should go on holiday.
Lifestyleftnnews.com

flydubai to Start Mykonos and Santorini Flights from June

The launch of flights to the two Greek islands - Mykonos and Santorini - brings the number of seasonal routes served by flydubai to six destinations including Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey, Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro. Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “we are...
LifestyleAviation Week

Emirates To Resume Venice Flights As Italy Eases Restrictions

Emirates Airline plans to resume its Dubai (DXB)-Venice (VCE) route as Italy moves to ease pandemic-related travel restrictions. From July 1, Emirates will fly 3X-weekly between DXB and VCE using a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Additionally, the DXB-based carrier will increase flights on the DXB-Milan... Subscription Required. Emirates To Resume Venice...
TravelWorld Inside Pictures

Scenic places for a holiday during summers

Summer is upon us with its glorious sunshine and colorful blooms, beckoning us to travel to a faraway land of wonders. It’s hard to silence the yearning of a traveler’s heart, especially once the official season for adventuring begins. Summertime vacations are an essential tradition, and millions yearn for summers to get much-needed rejuvenation on an exotic destination.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Slovenia Reopens to Tourists

Slovenia is officially open to tourists. As one of the first countries in the world to have earned the WTTC Safe Travels Stamp, it’s also created GREEN&SAFE designation to help travelers choose the safest accommodations, tours and more. The GREEN&SAFE label is Slovenia’s commitment to responsible, safe and green tourism...
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Staycations dominate as three quarters of Britons stay home for the summer holidays

LONDON, UK – Britain is bracing for a boom in summer staycations due to the pandemic, according to data released by location technology specialist TomTom (TOM2). A survey of holiday and travel intentions commissioned by TomTom shows that the vast majority of British people plan to take a UK holiday. Three-quarters (74%) intend to stay local or travel within the country, compared to 27% are likely to travel in Europe and only 16% outside of the continent.