American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,136 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)
American International Group Inc. boosted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $21,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com