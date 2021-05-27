Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

$6.7 Million invested in Law Enforcement Training Grant Program

valdostatoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta, GA – Recently, Governor Brian P. Kemp and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Executive Director Jay Neal announce the award of 63 grants in the amount of $6,756,389 for the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. During the 2020 legislative session, Governor Brian Kemp recommended and lawmakers approved the creation of a law enforcement training grant program through the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for state and local law enforcement agencies.

valdostatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Laura Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement Agencies#Law Enforcement Officers#State Agencies#State Law#Safety Training#Ga#Cjcc#Essential Training#Lawmakers#Governor Kemp#Governor Brian Kemp#Contact Laura Thompson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Georgia StateCBS 46

Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit against the secretary of state and the members of the State Election Board was filed in federal...
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Georgia anti-abortion law heads back to court this September

ATLANTA — While the U.S. Supreme Court’s announced on Monday that it would consider a restrictive anti-abortion law out of Mississippi, Georgia activists are readying for their day in a federal appeals court later this year. Debate on Georgia’s law, which would ban most abortions once a doctor could detect...
Georgia StateUnion-Recorder

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Atlanta City Council passes resolutions to tackle surging crime

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Tensions are flaring in many parts of Atlanta after another deadly weekend across Metro Atlanta. In a virtual meeting Monday afternoon, tackling crime became a central debate for Atlanta’s City Council. “We want to encourage people to put the guns down and find other ways to settle...
Atlanta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Wayne County business expansion to deliver 75 additional jobs

May 17—ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that Domtar Corporation will invest more than $60 million to expand its Engineered Absorbent Materials manufacturing operations in Jesup, delivering 75 additional jobs to Wayne County. "I thank Georgia-based EAM Corporation for continuing to create jobs and opportunities for the hard-working Georgians...
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Atlanta program aims to turn boys selling water into entreprenuers

ATLANTA - The mayor of Atlanta wants to try to turn the water boys into entrepreneurs. The program that Keisha Lance Bottoms has been talking about for months is ready to go, with eleven hundred job commitments for young people. Robyn Wallace, a small business owner, has signed up. She...
Atlanta, GAatlantatribune.com

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Anti-Violence Advisory Council Named

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Anti-Violence Advisory Council Named. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has convened an impressive Anti-Violence Advisory Council to address violent crime in Atlanta. The council—comprised of community members and partners—will review the City’s plans to address violent crime and report immediate recommendations to Mayor Bottoms within 45 days.
Fulton County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

North Fulton’s Liz Hausmann back representing metro Atlanta on ACCG board

Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann has been re-appointed to represent metro Atlanta’s counties in the Association County Commissioners of Georgia. The ACCG advocates for Georgia’s counties to politicians and organizes trainings to help improve county services. ExploreGa. first lady speaks with Fulton leaders about human trafficking. Hausmann, who represents a...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

Atlanta-Based Political Strategist On Mayoral Race, Campaign Funding

An Atlanta-based political strategist says in order to run a successful mayoral campaign, candidates must be able to raise money. Also, candidates looking to enter the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor should announce their candidacy to run for office within the next two weeks — unless they can self-fund their campaign.
Fulton County, GAlegalnews.com

Court Digest

ATLANTA (AP) — The family of an 18-year-old who died in a Georgia jail said in a lawsuit that his death was the result of medical neglect by health care workers at the facility. WXIA-TV reports that Tyrique Tookes died after about six weeks in the Fulton County Jail. He...
Georgia StatePosted by
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Allegedly Violated Georgia Tax Law By Claiming Two Permanent Residences

Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has allegedly violated a Georgia tax law by claiming permanent residence at two different addresses. Greene allegedly filed two active homestead exemptions in her 2020 Georgia state tax documents, according to WSB-TV. A homestead exemption provides a large tax break for state residents, usually granting a $2,000 exemption from most county and school taxes.
Atlanta, GAUnion-Recorder

Geoff Duncan will not seek reelection

ATLANTA — Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Monday he will not seek reelection in 2022. Duncan, who was elected to Georgia’s number two position in 2018, became an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump following the 2022 election and condemned Georgia Republicans who perpetuated Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen.