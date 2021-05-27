Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,771 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Builders FirstSource worth $22,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bldr#Builders Firstsource#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Investors#Market Analyst#Institutional Investors#Business Analyst#Sec#Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa#Appleton Group Llc#Cibc World Markets Corp#Kingfisher Capital Llc#The Thomson Reuters#Truist Securities#Marketbeat Com#Thomson Reuters#Bldr Shares#Company#Corporate Insiders#Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. A […]
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. A number of other hedge funds...
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,490 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockscom-unik.info

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $117,000 Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,732 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 66.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 843 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of DMC Global worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen Sells 3,164 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.35, for a total value of $1,111,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,671.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Purchases 2,550 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Medical & Biotechbaseballnewssource.com

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.06.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Christopher M. Daniels Buys 3,200 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a sell rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $929,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Insider Sells $2,828,817.00 in Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spire (NYSE:SR) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.89.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sciencast Management LP Invests $347,000 in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRWG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Sells $1,376,009.36 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.