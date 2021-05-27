American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.89.