American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)
American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,771 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Builders FirstSource worth $22,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com