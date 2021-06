A house in Plantation Bay was the top real estate transaction in Ormond Beach and Ormond-by-the-Sea for the week of April 4-10 in the Multiple Listing Service. M.A. Rhynard, as representative, sold 1338 Redbourne Lane to Stephen and Anne Koch, of Ormond Beach, for $926,000. Built in 2006, the house is a 4/3.5 and has a swimming pool and 3,883 square feet. Following is a partial list of the week’s other sales.