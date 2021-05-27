Clear Lake Suspect in Floyd County Thefts Pleads Not Guilty

A head on collision in Floyd County has sent three to the hospital. A Chevy Surburban driven by 19 year old Elizabeth Schmidt of Charles City was traveling westbound on B33 when she attempted to pass a road grader. The road grader caused a cloud of dust, causing poor visibility. At the same time a Ford Edge driven by 35 year old Brandon Hummel of Riceville was eastbound on B33. The two vehicles collided head on in the eastbound lane. Schmidt was taken by Airmed to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Hummel was taken by ground ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. A passenger in Schmidt’s vehicle, 20 year old Joseph Holzer of Charles City, was also taken to MercyOne in Mason City by ground ambulance. All three were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. The investigation into the accident continues.