Floyd County, IA

Clear Lake Suspect in Floyd County Thefts Pleads Not Guilty

By markp
kchanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the three men arrested in connection with a string of thefts and burglaries in Floyd County earlier this year is pleading not guilty. According to authorities, the crime spree occurred between March 3rd and March 5th and included a stolen minivan and two cars. Law enforcement says 21-year-old Riley Brekke helped drive two other suspects to various locations to assist them commit the crimes. Court records show Brekke has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree theft and is set to go to trial July 7th.

kchanews.com
