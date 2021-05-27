Beyond Physical Attacks: Economic and Cultural Violence also Threaten the Asian American Community

This story originally appeared in United States of i-D, a series in celebration of diverse communities, scenes and subcultures across America. Wandering the streets of New York’s Chinatown — down Mott, Pell or Doyers — on any given weekend, the vibrancy in the air is undeniable. Bicycles gently nudge walkers over on the street with their whir and ring. People line up down the block for their Sunday dim sum fix. And the faded yellow, pink and red facades welcome visitors with a comfortable, worn-in familiarity — one that’s been around for a long, long time.