Beyond Physical Attacks: Economic and Cultural Violence also Threaten the Asian American Community
THE BRUTAL STREAM of assaults on Asian Americans does not occur in a vacuum. While American leaders have issued statements decrying anti-Asian attacks, they have largely ignored the underlying structural racism that facilitates them. Asian Americans are either born in the United States or have chosen to make their home there, yet they are still perpetually categorized as “foreign” or “other”—a condition which renders the entire community vulnerable to not only physical, but also economic and cultural violence.newbloommag.net