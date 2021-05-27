Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Beyond Physical Attacks: Economic and Cultural Violence also Threaten the Asian American Community

By Save Cantonese
newbloommag.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE BRUTAL STREAM of assaults on Asian Americans does not occur in a vacuum. While American leaders have issued statements decrying anti-Asian attacks, they have largely ignored the underlying structural racism that facilitates them. Asian Americans are either born in the United States or have chosen to make their home there, yet they are still perpetually categorized as “foreign” or “other”—a condition which renders the entire community vulnerable to not only physical, but also economic and cultural violence.

newbloommag.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leland Stanford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Asian People#Hate Crimes#Domestic Violence#Culture#Public Violence#Physical Violence#Cultural Studies#Anti Asian#Asians#Trans Continental#Chinese#Japanese Americans#Asian American Studies#Covid#Stanford University#Vietnamese#Cantonese#Earth Systems#Cultural Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Country
India
News Break
Society
Country
Japan
News Break
UCLA
Country
China
Related
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: Asian AND American

May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month. May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, which looks to celebrate Asians and Pacific Islanders throughout the United States. In honor of that, WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA is putting forth a series of stories about Asians and Pacific Islanders called "Asian AND American." The full special will premiere at 9 p.m. on WCNC's Roku and Fire apps as well as online.
New York City, NYVice

New York's Asian American creatives on the beauty and resilience of their community

This story originally appeared in United States of i-D, a series in celebration of diverse communities, scenes and subcultures across America. Wandering the streets of New York’s Chinatown — down Mott, Pell or Doyers — on any given weekend, the vibrancy in the air is undeniable. Bicycles gently nudge walkers over on the street with their whir and ring. People line up down the block for their Sunday dim sum fix. And the faded yellow, pink and red facades welcome visitors with a comfortable, worn-in familiarity — one that’s been around for a long, long time.
San Francisco, CAfloridanewstimes.com

“Model Minority” Myth: How It Harms the Asian-American Pacific Islander Community

San Francisco-There is a stereotype about the Asian-American Pacific Islander community you may have heard: “Model Minority” mythology. It claims that the AAPI community is the highest minority, the most hard-working group in the United States, and the least problematic group. Myths may seem complementary, but in reality they are harmful to the AAPI community and help promote a wedge between the AAPI community and other groups in the United States.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

South Bay panel discusses violence against Asian Americans

Violence against Asian Americans has increased since the start of the pandemic, but isn’t new to American history. That was the focus of a panel hosted earlier this month by Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian and Asian Americans for Community Involvement. The panel on violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community... The post South Bay panel discusses violence against Asian Americans appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Miami, FLwsfltv.com

Students at University of Miami strive to educate, make a difference in Asian-American community

Bao Duong is a student at the University of Miami. She’s ending her term as president of the Asian American Students Association. “At the University of Miami, it’s a really amazing on campus cultural organization that has been formed in response to wanting to create a sense of identity for a lot the Asian American population but also for anyone who’s interested in learning about the great heritage, culture and identity of what that means,” she said.
MinoritiesNBC News

This is how you can truly be an ally to the Asian-American community

Violence against Asian-Americans has escalated in the past year, but it’s not just an Asian problem. Allies have to be a major part of the conversation — and the action — in order to make communities safer, according to Connie Joe Chung, CEO of the legal aid group Asian Americans Advancing Justice.
West Palm Beach, FLWPTV

Survey finds one-third of Asian Americans fear threats, attacks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have surged in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic first began last year and have continued into 2021. Scenes of random attacks on people of Asian descent in multiple states, including a March mass shooting at three Atlanta-area...
MinoritiesPosted by
WHYY

Amid growing anti-Asian racism, a call for more research into its health effects

This story is adapted from ‘It Just Stays With You’: The Corrosive Health Effects Of Decades Of Anti-Asian Violence, originally published with NPR member station WBUR. Days after a man shot and killed six Asian women and two other people in Asian owned spas in the Atlanta area in March, Doris Chang sat with her 11-year-old son to learn who the victims were. The news held their faces and their names – Asian faces, Asian names just like his.
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

Opinion: It’s up to all of us to end violence against Asian Americans

“This is America, where you are allowed to speak the truth as long as nothing changes.”. An 84-year-old Thai man takes a stroll outside of his home in San Francisco and is shoved to his death in an unprovoked attack. An Asian woman in downtown San Jose waits for a train and is sexually assaulted while being called racial slurs. A young white man has a bad day, so he buys a gun and walks into separate businesses in Atlanta to murder eight people, six of them Asian women.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

With anti-Asian hate incidents on the rise, movement grows to educate people about rich history of Asian Americans in Chicago and beyond

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. But this year, anti-Asian hate crimes have skyrocketed across the country. A group that tracks attacks reported against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders found more than 6000 incidents in the last year. However, this discrimination and hate against Asian Americans is nothing...
MinoritiesPatriot Ledger

COLUMN: Road to Responsibility is thankful for support from Asian American community

We went through some pretty scary times at the beginning of the pandemic. We already had made the painful decision to close down our programs to individuals who count on that routine, that outside interaction, but now we had an even bigger issue – how to ensure the ongoing safety for our group home residents, and the staff who care for them. We faced incredible challenges getting basics like disinfectants, hand sanitizers, and especially PPE.