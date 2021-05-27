Fair on the Square coming May 29

The dotted lines on the map indicate vendor areas which will be set up during Fair on the Square in downtown Rusk. Photo courtesy of Rusk Chamber of Commerce

With a mix of traditional and new elements, the 33rd annual Fair on the Square is sure to delight. The fair, a day filled with fun activities, food and shopping; is set for Saturday, May 29.

A Go Texan area and Health Alley have been added to the usual vendor offerings. These additional areas will, obviously, feature Texas-made products and health-related information and items respectively.

Visitors to downtown can enjoy the live musical performances by local artists such as Ian Chandler and Sean Christopher.

The traditional car show will again be a part of the festivities. Awards will be given for Most Original, Best Truck, Best Car, Best Ratrod and People’s Choice.

The cornhole tournament returns and a pet parade is one of the new additions.

The full schedule of events is as follows:

• 7-8:30 a.m. - Vendor sign-in at Chamber booth, located at the corner of 5th and Henderson Streets, and booth set-up;

• 7-8:30 a.m. - Car & Bike Show sign in at the corner of 6th and Henderson Streets;

• 7-8 a.m. - 5K Warrior Run sign-in and registration at Footbridge Garden Park;

• 8:-8:30 a.m. - 5K Warrior Run Welcome & Dedication/Warm-up;

• 8:30 a.m. - 5K Warrior Run begins

• 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. - Blood drive, Carter BloodCare van located on Lone Oak Street;

• 9 a.m. - Official event kick-off with rifle volley;

• 9-9:30 a.m. - Kids Dash registration and race;

• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Health Alley, Lone Oak Street;

• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Shopping at vendor booths located around the courthouse square;

• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Go Texan Vendor Area, intersection of 5th and Henderson Streets;

• 9 a.m.-5p.m. - Live entertainment from local artists;

• 9:45 a.m. - Pet Parade, courthouse sidewalk on 5th Street side;

• 10 a.m. - Workout with Coach Christ Daily, Health Alley on Lone Oak Street;

• 10-10:45 a.m. - Cornhole Tournament registration and set-up;

• 11 a.m. - Cornhole tournament begins, Main Street;

• 2 p.m. - Car & Bike Show judging begins;

• 2 p.m. - Fitness Challenge Awards;

• 3 p.m. - Car & Bike Show winners announced.

Visitors to and participants in the Fair should be aware of should be aware of the following road closures for the event:

• Main Street, from the 6th Street intersection to United Country Realty/City Hall, the area of Main Street in front of Austin Bank will remain open for bank customers;

• 5th Street, from the alleyway behind Flowers-N-Things to Lone Oak Street, the area of Main Street in front of the post office will remain open to allow access to the post office;

• Henderson Street, from the 6th Street intersection to Prosperity Bank, the drive through exit at Prosperity Bank will be open to allow customer access;

• Lone Oak Street, from the 6th Street intersection to the 4th Street intersection.