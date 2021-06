The WPIAL Class 5A first-round playoff game between Fox Chapel and Plum was a pitchers’ duel until it wasn’t. Neena Pietropaolo changed the game with one swing as she blasted a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning to put the Foxes ahead. Hunter Taylor followed with an RBI double in the same frame and No. 14 seed Fox Chapel (12-6) upset the third-seeded Mustangs, 2-0, in a game played at Gateway.