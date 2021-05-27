GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Trading 142.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days
GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $63.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 142.9% against the US dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001226 BTC on major exchanges.