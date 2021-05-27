New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Commvault Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Commvault Systems worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.