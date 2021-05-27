Cancel
New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
