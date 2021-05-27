Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

No reason for a protracted USD revival

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnical considerations and risk sentiment coloured yesterday’s trading session. German bond yields fell, weighed down by soft (PEPP) comments by ECB executive board member Panetta. The curve bull flattened quite substantially with yields up to 4.7 bps (30y) lower. The 10y yield (-0.205%) finished at the February interim high support, a key level that has to hold for the downside alert to be called off. Peripheral spreads were left unchanged. Treasuries underperformed, remarkably enough in the wake of a solid 5y auction. Fed governor Quarles in a speech yesterday signaled he’s open to starting the tapering debate if the economy remains strong, adding he sees medium-term risks weighted to the upside. His comments only came after the UST down leg though. Anyway, US yields by the end of the day rose 0.7 bp (2y) to 1.7 bps (10y). A mixed risk sentiment and rising interest rate differentials supported a minor USD comeback. EUR/USD failed to extend gains after Tuesday’s break north of 1.2243 and instead turned south in a technical move that brought the pair sub 1.22 again. DXY support at 89.68 survived (closed at 90.05). Sterling managed a first advance vs. the euro for the week. A UK government spokesperson saying local lockdowns aren’t ruled out only hurt the pound temporarily. EUR/GPB fell from 0.866 to 0.863.

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Inflation#Bp#Currency Markets#Bond Markets#Key Markets#Ecb#Monetary Policy#Pepp#0 205#Fed#Ust#Eur Usd#Dxy#Eur Gpb#The Bank Of Korea#Sk#G10#Eur Gbp#News Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Three reasons to expect pound to plunge

GBP/USD is pressured around 1.4150 – where will it go from here? After several sluggish sessions of range trading, there are three reasons to expect a slide in cable, according to FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam. Cable has lost two SMAs on the four-hour chart, adding to the bearish sentiment. “Prime...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar climbs ahead of U.S. inflation data

* Focus on U.S. inflation data, ECB policy meet on Thursday. * SPDR Gold Trust ETF holdings fall 0.6% on Monday (Updates prices) June 8 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar dimmed appetite for bullion, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data for clues on when the Federal Reserve will begin tapering its monetary stimulus.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar finds footing as traders wait for inflation numbers

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar found support on Tuesday as investors prepared for U.S. inflation data due later in the week following weaker-than-expected jobs data, which has eased concerns about early tapering of the Federal Reserve’s monetary stimulus. The euro fell, weakened by the dollar’s strength and...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar shuffles higher, shares bask near peaks

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Markets were in consolidation mode on Tuesday, with world stocks hovering just off record highs, the dollar lifted by upcoming inflation data and the main volatility gauges all looking reassuringly calm. There was some pressure on sterling as the UK government considered whether to delay...
Businessinvesting.com

FX volatility low, dollar up slightly as investors wait on inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged up slightly and currency market volatility on Tuesday hit the lowest level in more than a year, as investors sat on the sidelines waiting for clearer signals on inflation levels and central bank policies around the world. With inflation updates expected from...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD comes under selling pressure near 1.2170 ahead of ZEW

EUR/USD loses the grip and revisits 1.2170 on Tuesday. The dollar looks to rebound from Monday’s lows below 90.00. The German ZEW survey comes up next in the calendar. The European currency now faces some downside pressure and drags EUR/USD to daily lows in the 1.2170 zone. EUR/USD offered ahead...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD posts small daily losses below 0.7750 ahead of US data

AUD/USD is trading in a tight range for the second straight day. US Dollar Index holds above 90.00 on Tuesday. Goods Trade Balance and JOLTS Job Openings data from US coming up next. The AUD/USD pair closed the first trading day of the week in the positive territory but struggled...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Dips Pressured By Stronger Dollar

Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened ahead of Thursday’s all-important inflation report. A stronger dollar makes gold expensive for other currency holders. Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,892.79 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,896.55. The U.S. dollar appreciated against its...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Three reasons to expect sterling to stumble

GBP/USD has been on the back foot amid concerns that the UK reopening is delayed. Friction around Brexit is also pressuring the pound. Cable has lost two SMAs on the four-hour chart, adding to the bearish sentiment. Cable is at the crossroads – where will it go from here? After...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Asia stocks set for mixed open; Treasuries climb

(June 8): Asian stocks look set for a mixed open Wednesday after U.S. equities treaded water near a record ahead of key inflation data. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to a one-month intraday low. Futures slipped in Japan but edged higher in Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. equity contracts...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Awaiting the German ZEW Reading

For the second day in a row, the EUR/USD pair is trying to compensate for the losses of its recent bearish correction amid the improvement in US economic data. It seems that the US job numbers are below the market's expectations, and accordingly, the EUR/USD returned to stability around the 1.2194 resistance level after a downward correction to reach the 1.2104 support level. The performance of the pair is determined by several factors this week as US inflation figures will be announced, and a major meeting of the European Central Bank is scheduled. Commenting on the performance, Karen Jones, Head of Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, said: “EUR/USD did not sustain its initial break below the 23.6% retracement at 1.2133. This was not enough to restore the upward movement either and we cannot rule out a deeper bounce to 1.2051 and a possible slide to 1.1994 / 86 support range (mid-March high and April 22 low), which will ideally maintain the downside.”
BusinessDailyFx

Market Minutes: Volatility Plunges; USD Rangebound as US Yields Steady; US Inflation Data on Thursday

Measured to a base on March 8, exactly three months ago, the VIX, OVX, MOVE, and GVZ have all contracted by double digits; the VIX and MOVE are off by more than -30% each. The US Dollar that is lacking a significant driver at the moment. US Treasury yields have been moving sideways for the better part of two months, and it now appears that inflation expectations have started to settle in as well.
Businesskitco.com

Gold slips on firm dollar as focus shifts to U.S. inflation data

* Medium to longer term outlook for gold positive- analysts (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) June 7 (Reuters) - Gold retreated on Monday as the U.S. dollar firmed slightly, with investors' focus switching to U.S. inflation readings later this week that might give some clue to how long the Federal Reserve will hold off from tapering monetary support.
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar dips as Treasury yields subdued

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on. Monday as Treasury yields were moribund and investors looked. ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as. investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise.
Businesskitco.com

Dollar struggles for momentum as markets wait for inflation data

The dollar stabilised on Monday after dropping on Friday following lower-than-expected U.S. jobs data, and currency markets broadly lacked momentum as investors looked ahead to key inflation data later this week. Friday's jobs data was seen as a relief for markets, showing a pick-up in job growth was not strong...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY stays in the red near 109.35-30 horizontal support

USD/JPY added to the post-NFP losses and edged lower for the second consecutive session. A cautious mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted some pressure on the major. A goodish pickup in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and might help limit losses. The USD/JPY pair remained depressed through...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips slightly as investors wait on the sidelines

* Dollar index edges down * U.S. CPI and ECB meeting on Thursday in focus * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices, adds comment, Changes byline, previous dateline London) By Sinéad Carew NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data after Friday's lower-than-expected jobs data. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. There was little movement in major currency pairs and the S&P 500 was modestly lower without U.S. economic data to help give it direction on Monday. {.N] The dollar index was down 0.1% while the euro was up slightly against the dollar, at $1.2177. "At this point it looks like the market really wants to be short dollars. To us it suggests there's a risk chasing this move. It's a crowded position. You've already got a sizeable chunk of the market that's net short U.S. dollars so if feels like we need a shakeout of those positions," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. While Rai said there was "some risk the dollar will rally" he noted that investors are waiting for Federal Reserve's meeting next week. The foreign exchange market sees no reason for the Fed to change its monetary policy, "so we’ve still got accommodative monetary policy in the United States," said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale. Market participants will also be looking at U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank meeting, both on Thursday. Dovish rhetoric from ECB policymakers suggests the bank is in no hurry to slow the pace of buying under the 1.85 trillion euro ($2.24 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). Speculators decreased their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Currency investors seemed to shrug off news that the United States, Britain and other rich nations reached a deal on Saturday to squeeze more money out of multinational companies such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to shift profits to low-tax offshore havens. "It was expected they'd come to some kind of agreement," said CIBC's Rai, but he said investors were likely wary of making bets as "The road is long and has lots of risks." The Australian dollar, which is seen as a proxy for risk appetite, was up 0.18% versus the U.S. dollar at 0.776. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 0.7% around $36,041 , while ether was up 2.6% at $2,780. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:19AM (1419 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.0350 90.1420 -0.10% 0.060% +90.3020 +90.0150 Euro/Dollar $1.2177 $1.2167 +0.08% +0.00% +$1.2182 +$1.2145 Dollar/Yen 109.2200 109.5350 -0.29% +0.00% +109.6350 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 133.00 133.26 -0.20% +4.79% +133.3800 +132.8900 Dollar/Swiss 0.8981 0.8991 -0.12% +0.00% +0.9010 +0.8977 Sterling/Dollar $1.4165 $1.4164 +0.01% +0.00% +$1.4181 +$1.4112 Dollar/Canadian 1.2081 1.2074 +0.06% +0.00% +1.2106 +1.2066 Aussie/Dollar $0.7755 $0.7742 +0.18% +0.00% +$0.7765 +$0.7727 Euro/Swiss 1.0936 1.0938 -0.02% +1.19% +1.0948 +1.0931 Euro/Sterling 0.8595 0.8590 +0.06% -3.83% +0.8612 +0.8579 NZ $0.7229 $0.7212 +0.26% +0.00% +$0.7239 +$0.7194 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.2820 8.3030 -0.26% +0.00% +8.3260 +8.2605 Euro/Norway 10.0840 10.1020 -0.18% -3.66% +10.1158 +10.0420 Dollar/Sweden 8.2637 8.2613 -0.01% +0.00% +8.2943 +8.2578 Euro/Sweden 10.0621 10.0634 -0.01% -0.14% +10.0905 +10.0470 (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Timothy Heritage)
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD advances to fresh five-day high above 0.7760

AUD/USD continues to push higher in the American session. US Dollar Index extends daily slide, drops below 90.00. Focus shifts to business sentiment data from Australia. The AUD/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum in the early American session and reached a new five-day high of 0.7766. As of writing, the pair was up 0.3% on the day at 0.7760.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY challenges 133.00, or 2-week lows

EUR/JPY appears under pressure around 133.00. The better tone in the dollar puts the euro to the test. German Factory Orders came in short of estimates in April. Investors’ sentiment slightly favours the dollar at the beginning of the week and motivates EUR/JPY to slip back to the 133.00 neighbourhood, or 2-week lows.
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD recovers above 0.7200 after opening with a bearish gap

NZD/USD started the new week with a bearish gap. NZD/USD climbed into the positive territory ahead of American session. US Dollar Index edges lower toward 90.00 after pushing higher earlier. The NZD/USD pair opened below Friday's closing level and touched a daily low of 0.7190 before staging a recovery during...