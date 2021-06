Ole Miss women’s golf sits in a tie for eighth place after 18 holes Friday at the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Ariz. “I thought our girls played really well and fought through some tough weather,” head coach Kory Henkes said. “Our back nine was probably one of the best back nines we’ve played all year. It was extremely windy out there with 15 mile-per-hour winds, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.