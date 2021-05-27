Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Increases Dividend to GBX 50 Per Share

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).