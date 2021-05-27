Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Increases Dividend to GBX 50 Per Share
Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 3,054 ($39.90) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,213.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,874.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,978 ($25.84) and a one year high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 58.52.