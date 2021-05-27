Dryer Sheets In The Mailbox Is A Thing; And It’s Actually Pretty Important

The ability to entertain your friends and family in an outdoor space is more important now than ever before. In fact, maybe one of the only things that has been good about this past year or so has been how much we’ve been able to enjoy and appreciate our own personal outdoor spaces. Not to be too much of a downer, but a glass of wine outdoors with friends and family on a beautiful summer’s evening may be the only kind of entertainment we’re allowed to do for some time. And if you haven’t done too much outside your house in a while, you might be realizing your patio is in desperate need of a power wash and new patio furniture, like a patio umbrella. So on that note, let’s start by investing a bit of money, time, and love into that space, using our guide to the best patio umbrellas for every style, need, and budget.