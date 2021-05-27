Cancel
World’s First Surgery of Its Kind Saves Tiger’s Eye

By Eliza Erskine
One Green Planet
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA veterinarian performed surgery that healed an ulcerated cornea on a tiger’s eye. This was the world’s first instance of this surgery, Good News Network reported. Sumatran tiger Ratna, 17, at Shepreth Wildlife Park has made a full recovery and now has her eyesight back. Ratna had a cataract removed in 2017 but developed another problem in her eye that required surgery.

www.onegreenplanet.org
