There is an interesting book series that I recently became aware of. It is called ‘A Listener’s Companion’ published by Rowman & Littlefield. The basic idea is that an expert on a band writes a detailed analysis of the music of that artist’s catalogue. This is not unlike Martin Popoffs ‘song by song’ series. As of 2021 there seem to be about 40 titles in the series covering all forms of music. For our purposes at Metal-Rules.com, there are four in the series worth our attention; Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Rush and Alice Cooper. I’m going to get and review the other ones as well. I reviewed Alice Cooper last month in case you are interested in this series.