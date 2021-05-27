Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com