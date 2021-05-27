Cancel
Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

