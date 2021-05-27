Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.35, for a total value of $1,111,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,671.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.