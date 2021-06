The DAX Index broke higher during the trading session on Tuesday to break out of a consolidation area that we have been in for a while. Ultimately, I have been looking for a breakout, but the giveback was something that I do not like. The 16,000 level above would be the initial target, but you can see that based upon the action for the day, it will not necessarily be the easiest move to make. This is a market that is in a bullish trend, but it is obviously very volatile.