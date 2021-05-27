QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.