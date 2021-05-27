Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qualcomm Incorporated#Qcom#Nasdaq Inc#Technology Company#Stock Investors#Trust Company#Diversified Trust Co#Sec#Centaurus Financial Inc#Ledyard National Bank#Ifp Advisors Inc Now#Csenge Advisory Group#Qualcomm News#Royal Bank Of Canada#Susquehanna Bancshares#Cascend Securities#Morgan Stanley#The Thomson Reuters#Marketbeat Com#Qualcomm Incorporated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Coastline Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 301.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,057 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,047 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rational Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,736 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. A number of other hedge funds have also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 396.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,383 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 12,641 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 403,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,641 shares during the period. Stifel Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $25,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price at $186.91

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.91.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rational Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds have...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 788 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,176 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Raised by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,461 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 3.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1,929 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Other institutional investors have also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 56.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 78,856 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).