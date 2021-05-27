QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co
Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com