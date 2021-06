The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by Cirque Due Cheveux LLC against Erie Insurance Property & Casualty Company and Stanley Geho on April 30: 'First Order And Notice Regarding Discovery And Scheduling: ***notice To Attorneys*** : Pursuant To Rule 7.1 Of The Federal Rules Of Civil Procedure, All Non-governmental Corporate Parties Must File A Disclosure Statement With The Court. Forms Are Available On The Court's Web Site At Http://www.wvnd.uscourts.gov/forms.htm Rule 26 Meeting To Be Held By 5/28/2021. Rule 26 Meeting Report Due By 6/11/2021. Discovery Due By 6/25/2021. Signed By District Judge John Preston Bailey On 4/30/21. (lmm)'.