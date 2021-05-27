10 Endangered Fruits in the U.S.

Durian is a large, green, rugby-ball-shaped fruit native to Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei and now grown in several other countries including Thailand and Vietnam. Known as the “King of Fruits”, it weighs up to 4kg and is covered in spikes (“duri” is Malay for thorn). During the season (usually May to August, but November and December in parts of south-east Asia), the business of acquiring and consuming durian can overshadow everything. Vendors pitch up at the sides of roads, their harvest piled high on tables, and families come and stock up. Opening a durian is tricky but every household has its resident expert, who knows exactly how to angle a cleaver between the seams and crack the fruit open to reveal its fleshy lobes. Used in jams and cakes, and in parts of West Sumatra made into a sambal with crushed chillis, durian is mostly enjoyed fresh, scooped from its pod and dripping with juice.