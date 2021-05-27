Cancel
Vietnam denies subsidising tires, rejects U.S. finding

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam on Thursday denied a U.S. Commerce Department’s finding that said the country’s car and light truck tires are being unfairly subsidised due to a currency undervaluation.

“Vietnam doesn’t dump nor subsidise its automobile tires for exports, and doesn’t manipulate currency to gain unfair advantage in international trade,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said in an emailed statement.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said tires from Vietnam are being subsidised at a rate ranging from 6.23% to 7.89% through the conversion of U.S. dollars into Vietnamese dong at an undervalued exchange rate.

Hang said Vietnam will continue to work with the United States over the issue.

Last month, the U.S. Treasury Department refrained from formally branding Vietnam a currency manipulator.

Presidential ElectionCenter for Strategic and International Studies

No Trade-Off: Biden Can Both Deepen U.S.-Vietnam Ties and Promote Human Rights

Unlike his predecessor, President Joe Biden places democracy and human rights at the center of U.S. foreign policy. At the same time, his government is partnering with an authoritarian Vietnam to deal with larger strategic problems posed by a revisionist China. To further strengthen ties with Hanoi without compromising the U.S. commitment to promote human rights, the Biden administration should enhance mutual trust by differentiating communist regimes from revisionist states, while utilizing multilateral mechanisms to encourage Vietnam to improve its human rights record.
MilitaryThe Spokesman-Review

The Pentagon papers: the true extent of U.S. involvement in Vietnam

Fifty years ago Sunday, the New York Times began publishing a series of reports culled from a top-secret analysis compiled for the Pentagon regarding the true extent of U.S. involvement in Vietnam and in the Vietnam War. The report embarrassed a number of career politicians and leaders. At one point, the series would be shut down for 15 days by a court order.
Foreign Policykfgo.com

U.S. says denied full access to Cambodia naval base during visit

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – The U.S. embassy in Phnom Penh said on Friday its defence attaché had been refused full access to Cambodia’s largest naval base during an invited visit, just days after Washington expressed concern about China’s military activities at the base. While on a trip to Cambodia on...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

China official insists COVID lab-leak theory 'absurd' in Blinken call

A top Chinese diplomat told Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday that the theory that COVID-19 leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan is an "absurd story," the country’s state media reported. Yang Jiechi, the head of Beijing’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission, also told Blinken that the U.S. should approach...
U.S. Politicsarctictoday.com

Greenland is seeking a free trade agreement with the US

Greenlandic lawmakers are hoping firmer relations with the United States can lead to the easing of a number of regulations that hinder trade between the two countries. Although the highly competitive U.S. market is only seen as a potential supplement to the European and East Asian markets, any efforts to expand exports are hindered by logistical and trade barriers, while marine mammal protections would block the sale of sealskin entirely (narrow exemptions designed to allow Alaska Natives to sell fur clothing and crafts wouldn’t apply to Greenland).
U.S. PoliticsClick2Houston.com

China, US diplomats clash over human rights, pandemic origin

BEIJING – Top U.S. and Chinese diplomats appear to have had another sharply worded exchange, with Beijing saying it told the U.S. to cease interfering in its internal affairs and accusing Washington of politicizing the search for the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. Senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi...
Public Healththeregister.com

Vietnam asks Samsung to find it some COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam’s government has asked Samsung to find COVID-19 vaccinations to protect workers in provinces that are home to industrial parks, a request that reflects the co-dependence between the Korean Chaebol and the rapidly developing nation. The call for Samsung’s help came as Vietnam on Saturday announced detection of a COVID-19...
U.S. Politicsnewbusinessethiopia.com

U.S. urges politicians, community chiefs in Ethiopia to reject violence

The United States Government urges politicians and community leaders in Ethiopia to reject violence before the upcoming June general election and aftermath. “We urge politicians and community leaders to reject violence and to refrain from inciting others. All political actors and community leaders should seek to resolve grievances through negotiation, dialogue, and recognized non-violent dispute resolution mechanisms,” said the United States Government in its statement.
EconomyWNMT AM 650

U.S. tire maker Goodyear loses dispute against foreign workers in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s Industrial Court has ruled in favor of over a hundred migrant workers in a labor dispute against American tire manufacturer Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, court documents showed on Thursday, amid accusations of unpaid wages and employee mistreatment at the firm’s Malaysian factory. Around 250...
Economymilwaukeesun.com

Japan goes to WTO over China's anti-dumping duties

Tokyo [Japan], June 12 (ANI): Japan has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over China's anti-dumping duties on their stainless steel products, saying that the tariffs of up to 29 per cent violate international trade rules. On Friday, Japan requested consultations with China under the WTO Agreement...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

In El Salvador's bitcoin beach town, digital divide slows uptake

The El Salvadoran beach town of El Zonte is visibly poor, with dirt roads and a faulty drainage system. But in one way, it's ahead of the rest of the country: It has bitcoin. The tropical surfing spot's basic infrastructure offers a glimpse of the potential pitfalls to popularizing bitcoin nationally for payments and savings, after Congress last Wednesday adopted the cryptocurrency as legal tender, a world first. read more.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

Russian Official Warns Conflict Between China, U.S. Would 'Exterminate All Mankind'

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov doesn't see war breaking out between China, Russia and the U.S., but if it did, it would "exterminate all mankind." As the United States' relationship with Russia and China deteriorated, the two countries grew closer. Russia and China have denied that there are any current plans for a military alliance, although both have kept the door open to the possibility of one, raising concerns that a pact between Moscow and Beijing could disrupt the world order.
Public Healthkyma.com

Find out which countries are welcoming U.S. tourists back

US passport holders have more international travel options now than at any point during the Covid-19 pandemic. Total US cases have passed the 33.2 million mark since the pandemic started, but the rate has been slowing down a lot recently. The United States is one of the world leaders in vaccination rates and has been leading among nations with a population over 100 million.
PharmaceuticalsDenver Post

Nanda: In the U.S. we must reject vaccine nationalism

Expressions like “vaccine apartheid,” “vaccine nationalism,” “vaccine race,” and “vaccine diplomacy” have entered the global lexicon. What is the reality and how does it affect efforts to combat COVID-19? At the Global Health Summit in Rome on May 21 and the annual meeting of health ministers of the 194 member...