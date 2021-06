When it comes to narrowbody aircraft at British Airways, its single-aisle fleet today consists entirely of aircraft from the Airbus A320 and A320neo families. However, looking a little further back into the carrier’s history, it becomes evident that Boeing narrowbodies have also graced the UK flag carrier’s fleet. One such design was the Boeing 757, which had a presence at the airline for nearly three decades. Let’s look at BA’s relationship with the 757.