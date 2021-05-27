American’s AAdvantage® members and JetBlue’s TrueBlue members can earn miles or points, traveling on either carrier
American Airlines Group Inc. and JetBlue continue to roll out benefits for customers to create a seamless, easy customer experience — this time, in the form of mileage accrual. Starting on May 26, American’s AAdvantage® members and JetBlue’s TrueBlue members can earn miles or points, traveling on either carrier. AAdvantage is now the only loyalty program that allows elite status earning opportunities when flying across three U.S. carriers — American, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue.worldairlinenews.com