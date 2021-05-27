BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.66 Million Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 132.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.