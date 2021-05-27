BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.66 Million Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 648.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,662 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA's holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.