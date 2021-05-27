Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,699 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com