Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,699 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
Related
Stockscom-unik.info

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $117,000 Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,732 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Greif (NYSE:GEF) PT Raised to $68.00 at BMO Capital Markets

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.17.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171,389 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,267,300.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,661 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 233.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,926,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 335,666 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $219,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockscom-unik.info

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Sells $519,600.00 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Marketstechinvestornews.com

6,692 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought […]
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Sells $124,644.10 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $124,644.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,929.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $492,000 Stock Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 231.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) shares rose 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.02. Approximately 71,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,479,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30. AR...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the May 13th total of 225,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 450,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.