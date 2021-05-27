Cancel
The Vertical Flight Society announces winners of the inaugural Design-Build-Vertical Flight Student Competition

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 6 minutes, 43 seconds. The Vertical Flight Society has announced the winners of its inaugural Design-Build-Vertical Flight (DBVF) Competition. The University of Michigan took first place with a prize of $2,000. The team from the University of Maryland took second place and the Ohio State University took third place; the teams will be awarded cash prizes of $1,000 and $500, respectively.

