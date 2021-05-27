Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cobb County, GA

New judicial assignments to Cobb Accountability Courts

By Larry Felton Johnson
cobbcountycourier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard announced new assignments to the Cobb County Accountability Courts. Judge Mary Staley Clark will now preside over the Drug Treatment Court, and Judge Ann B. Harris, who has already been presiding over the Parental Accountability Court, will add the Mental Health Court to her duties. (The photo of Judge Clark accompanying this article includes Hope the Comfort Dog, who according to court spokesperson Kim Isaza sometimes visits with participants in the Accountability Courts. Hope has her own web page which you can view by following this link.)

cobbcountycourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Cobb County, GA
Government
City
Cobb, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Cobb County, GA
Cobb County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Courts#Court Orders#State Court#Criminal Court#County Court#Justice Charges#Chief Judge#The Drug Treatment Court#The Mental Health Court#The Accountability Courts#A Drug Treatment Court#A Veterans Court#Cobb Superior Court#Criminal Charges#Judge Clark#Judge Harris#Custodial Rights#Punishment#Prison Sentences#Contempt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas Democrats temporarily block restrictive voting bill

The political fight over new voting restrictions in Texas has taken a dramatic and unexpected turn. At the last minute, Democrats did the only thing they could to block passage of a voting bill by walking out shortly before the bill's midnight deadline. Christina Ruffini has the details.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Japan joins athletes to support Osaka after French Open withdrawal

Japan joined leading figures in tennis in rallying around Naomi Osaka on Tuesday after the world number two withdrew from the French Open in a row about post-match media duties, saying she had been suffering from depression and anxiety. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis...
Texas StateNBC News

Texas man accused of planning mass shooting at Walmart is arrested

A man accused of plotting an "unthinkable" attack on a Texas Walmart has been arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, officials said. Last week, investigators intercepted a message indicating that Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, of Kerrville, Texas, was planning a mass shooting, and had mentioned Walmart, according to a news release from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
Middle EastPosted by
The Hill

Israeli opposition leader: New coalition faces 'plenty of obstacles'

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on Monday said the new coalition being built by parties opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces “plenty of obstacles.”. “There are still plenty of obstacles in the way of the formation of the new government,” Lapid said during a faction meeting, according to The Times of Israel.
Greeley, CONBC News

Cyberattack hits world's largest meat supplier

CANBERRA, Australia — Thousands of meat workers had no work for a second day on Tuesday after a cyberattack crippled the world’s largest meat processing company. A government minister said it might be days before production resumes. JBS is also Australia’s largest meat and food processing company, with 47 facilities...
WorldNBC News

North Korea hits out after U.S. okayed South to build more powerful missiles

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said Monday the U.S. allowing South Korea to build more powerful missiles was an example of the U.S.’s hostile policy against the North, warning that it could lead to an “acute and instable situation” on the Korean Peninsula. It’s North Korea’s first response to...