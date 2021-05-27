New judicial assignments to Cobb Accountability Courts

Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard announced new assignments to the Cobb County Accountability Courts. Judge Mary Staley Clark will now preside over the Drug Treatment Court, and Judge Ann B. Harris, who has already been presiding over the Parental Accountability Court, will add the Mental Health Court to her duties. (The photo of Judge Clark accompanying this article includes Hope the Comfort Dog, who according to court spokesperson Kim Isaza sometimes visits with participants in the Accountability Courts. Hope has her own web page which you can view by following this link.)