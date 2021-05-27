Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,601 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.17.