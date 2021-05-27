Cancel
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,601 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

By Emily Schoerning
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

