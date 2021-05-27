The usefulness of angiotensin-(1-7) and des-Arg-bradykinin as novel biomarkers for metabolic syndrome
The renin–angiotensin system (RAS) and the kallikrein–kinin system (KKS) closely interact with each other [1, 2] (Fig. 1). In the RAS, angiotensinogen cleavage by renin generates angiotensin I, which is thereafter cleaved by angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) to form angiotensin II. Angiotensin II then binds to the angiotensin II type 1 (AT1) receptor, resulting in the induction of vasoconstriction, inflammation, apoptosis, hypertrophy, cell proliferation, fibrosis, and oxidative stress [3]. On the other hand, angiotensin-(1-7), which is generated by the cleavage of angiotensin II by ACE2, by the cleavage of angiotensin I by neprilysin (NEP), or by the cleavage of angiotensin-(1-9) by ACE/NEP, binds to the Mas receptor and induces vasodilatation, antiinflammation, antiremodeling, antihypertrophy, antiproliferation, antiapoptosis, and antioxidation effects [3, 4]. Recently, oral administration of angiotensin-(1-7) has been reported to prevent obesity and hepatic inflammation in rats fed a high-fat diet [5]. In the KKS, kallikrein forms bradykinin (BK) from kininogen [1, 2], and BK binds to the kinin B2 receptor and induces vasodilation, nitric oxide release, hypotension, antihypertrophy, and antiischemic effects [6, 7]. Moreover, BK-induced vasodilation has been shown to be augmented by angiotensin-(1-7) in spontaneously hypertensive rats [8]. BK is inactivated by ACE (also known as kininase II) via degradation into inactive fragments [2]. On the other hand, carboxypeptidase N (also known as kininase I) metabolizes BK into des-Arg9-BK [2, 6]. Des-Arg9-BK binds to the kinin B1 receptor and induces vasocontraction, cell proliferation, and collagen synthesis [6, 7].www.nature.com