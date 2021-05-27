Cancel
The usefulness of angiotensin-(1-7) and des-Arg-bradykinin as novel biomarkers for metabolic syndrome

By Akira Sugawara, Hiroki Shimada, Yuri Otsubo, Takumi Kouketsu, Susumu Suzuki, Atsushi Yokoyama
Cover picture for the articleThe renin–angiotensin system (RAS) and the kallikrein–kinin system (KKS) closely interact with each other [1, 2] (Fig. 1). In the RAS, angiotensinogen cleavage by renin generates angiotensin I, which is thereafter cleaved by angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) to form angiotensin II. Angiotensin II then binds to the angiotensin II type 1 (AT1) receptor, resulting in the induction of vasoconstriction, inflammation, apoptosis, hypertrophy, cell proliferation, fibrosis, and oxidative stress [3]. On the other hand, angiotensin-(1-7), which is generated by the cleavage of angiotensin II by ACE2, by the cleavage of angiotensin I by neprilysin (NEP), or by the cleavage of angiotensin-(1-9) by ACE/NEP, binds to the Mas receptor and induces vasodilatation, antiinflammation, antiremodeling, antihypertrophy, antiproliferation, antiapoptosis, and antioxidation effects [3, 4]. Recently, oral administration of angiotensin-(1-7) has been reported to prevent obesity and hepatic inflammation in rats fed a high-fat diet [5]. In the KKS, kallikrein forms bradykinin (BK) from kininogen [1, 2], and BK binds to the kinin B2 receptor and induces vasodilation, nitric oxide release, hypotension, antihypertrophy, and antiischemic effects [6, 7]. Moreover, BK-induced vasodilation has been shown to be augmented by angiotensin-(1-7) in spontaneously hypertensive rats [8]. BK is inactivated by ACE (also known as kininase II) via degradation into inactive fragments [2]. On the other hand, carboxypeptidase N (also known as kininase I) metabolizes BK into des-Arg9-BK [2, 6]. Des-Arg9-BK binds to the kinin B1 receptor and induces vasocontraction, cell proliferation, and collagen synthesis [6, 7].

