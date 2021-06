A man originally from El Salvador known by many names is wanted by police investigators on Long Island after allegedly stabbing his co-worker and sending him to the hospital. An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a man (pictured above) who allegedly stabbed a co-worker at JTD Stamping on Wyandanch Avenue in Wyandanch at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 18.