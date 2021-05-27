Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,496 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.