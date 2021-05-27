Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.