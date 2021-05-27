Cancel
Pet of the Week: Remi

By News Desk
Mercury News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Remi. Cuddly isn’t a word normally associated with pet snakes, but experienced snake owners will concur with us that Ball Pythons are indeed cuddly. And we currently have available for adoption a friendly and snuggly Ball Python. Meet Remi, a four-year-old full grown Ball Python. Remi is quite tame, curious and active. Remi’s ideal home will be with an experienced snake owner who can provide Remi with a large enclosure, lots of hide-outs and plenty of enrichment. Seeking a new chummy serpent friend? Ask for Remi ID# A890078.

