Management change for East Bay Flats

May 27—TRAVERSE CITY — Apartments in Traverse City with workforce-friendly rents are getting new management but little else will change. East Bay Flats will be managed by Michigan Community Capital, the nonprofit lender that partnered with the Traverse City Housing Commission and others to convert the former hotel into apartments, said Michigan Community Capital President Eric Hanna in an email. It's part of a broader move to bring many of the company's properties onto its management platform, and officially starts July 1.