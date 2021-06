The Rock Hills High School golf team closed out their regular season with the 18-hole Tipton Invitational played over the Tipton Oaks Golf Course last Tuesday. The Grizzlies finished in sixth place in the six team field with a team score of 401. Other teams at the match were Lakeside, Tipton, Riley County, Tipton and LaCrosse. The course plays to par 70. The four lowest individual scores make up the team score.