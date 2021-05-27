Copper Mountain Proposes Detachable Quad to Expand Beginner Terrain
Copper Mountain in Colorado has sent a proposal to the U.S. Forest Service to replace their Lumberjack Fixed-Grip Triple Lift adjacent to the West Village with a High-Speed Quad. The new lift would be 4900 feet long, have a vertical rise of about 765 feet, and would be able to service 2400 skiers and riders per hour. The plan is to move the top terminal of the lift up the hill about six hundred feet, widen trails, and add some additional beginner terrain with a new Middle Roundabout Bypass Trail. The plan also aims to add new snowmaking coverage in accordance with Copper’s water agreement with the U.S. Forest Service. This portion of the mountain also features a backcountry access point.unofficialnetworks.com