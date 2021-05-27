Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Four Key Elements Of Successful Cybersecurity Training Programs

By Taavi Must
Forbes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaavi Must is Founder and CEO at RangeForce, which provides a scalable, cloud-based and interactive cybersecurity training platform. After a year of adjusting to remote work, many organizations need to refocus on training for their cybersecurity staff. But what are the key elements that make up an effective cybersecurity training program?

www.forbes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybersecurity#Key Management#Program Management#Knowledge Management#Technology Development#Education Technology#Rangeforce#Soc#Focus On Everyday Events#Forbes Technology Council#Effective Training#Training Activities#Hands On Training#Adapt Training#Training Budgets#Technology Executives#World Class Cios#Gaining Knowledge#Change Behaviors#Setting Goals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Cybersecurity Training: Raising Awareness And Securing Your Business

Organizations are increasingly faced with threats from sophisticated criminal organizations and nation-state actors. To mitigate the risks posed by cyber criminals, organizations must secure and protect their proprietary and sensitive information. They must also commit to training their employees to do their part to protect proprietary and sensitive information. Cybersecurity awareness and training programs educate employees about cybersecurity threats, risks and best practices as well as how to navigate the ever-changing and evolving threat landscape.
Virtual Eventselearningindustry.com

Driving IT Success With The Right Training [Webinar]

The pace of digital transformation is accelerating. To stay competitive, organizations need to excel with a wide range of new and emerging technologies from multiple vendors. But sourcing and coordinating training across vendors is complex and time-consuming. ExitCertified offers end-to-end customer care for comprehensive training programs that can incorporate integrated...
ComputersStamford Advocate

Infosec Institute Brings Award-Winning Cybersecurity Training to Coursera

MADISON, Wis. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Infosec, the leading cybersecurity education company, today announced they have partnered with Coursera, one of the world’s leading online learning platforms, to bring award-winning Infosec Skills training to the more than 82 million learners on Coursera worldwide. Learners can now boost their cyber skills with courses on everything from secure coding and digital forensics to incident response and cybersecurity management. Infosec Skills courses now available on Coursera include Cyber Incident Response, Credential Access, Discovery, Lateral Movement & Collection, Python for Command-And-Control, Exfiltration and Impact and more, with several additional courses and Specializations scheduled for release in coming months.
Microsoftimcgrupo.com

Why you should induct in an excel training program?

Business organizations are these days making the most out of different computer programs. These are used to enhance their ability to effectively complete tasks. Without such programs and applications, it may become difficult to compete in the competition. Microsoft excel is one of those programs which is increasingly being used by the business community.
Educationtheroanokestar.com

VA Tech Cybersecurity Program Graduates First Students

Among the students receiving degrees from Virginia Tech this spring and summer will be the first 50 graduates of a fast-growing cybersecurity program specifically designed to meet the high demand for professionals with both technical and business expertise. The program, known as BIT-Cyber, is a specialty in the business information...
Softwarechannele2e.com

Podcast: Connectwise Partner Program for Cybersecurity Unveiled

Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Our guest today is Clint Maddox, chief revenue officer at ConnectWise. The conversation explores the new ConnectWise Partner Program for Cybersecurity — including key components, priorities and opportunities for technology solutions providers (TSPs) and MSPs that want to build cybersecurity business practices. We also explore...
Economytwollow.com

9 Tips for Successful Employee Training

Do you want your employees to get more joy out of your training program? Perhaps you plan to do some social engineering tests and worry that your staff will not learn anything from them. Whichever is your case, know that you are not alone. Many business owners struggle with effectively training their employees. Nevertheless, it is achievable, provided you know what you are doing.
Career Development & Advicetrainingmag.com

5 Keys to Success in Talent Management

Even before the pandemic, work was undergoing a transformation in which emerging technologies, such as automation and artificial intelligence, were beginning to change the way people work and the skills needed to complete tasks. Today, there is an even greater strain on all industries—from retail to healthcare to manufacturing— as organizations deal with an unprecedented shortage of skilled laborers. This, coupled with the declining U.S. birth rate, is forcing organizations to rethink long-term hiring strategies. These strategies will ensure corporations will not only fill immediate gaps but also prepare to maintain a strong, skilled workforce over the coming decade. As the data age booms and every company fights for the same pool of talent, organizations need to have clarity of purpose, a compelling employment brand, and a talent strategy that aligns with the business’ visions for the future.
Computersnetapp.com

Choosing the right data migration is the key to success

Cloud-first mandates from CIOs or senior leadership are pushing IT teams to migrate to the cloud faster. But how they choose to migrate their application data to a public cloud or hybrid cloud solution can have a significant impact on their business success after their data has moved. To select and to execute the right data migration strategy, your IT team must consider the 6 Rs, as outlined by AWS:
Businesscips.org

Four obstacles to supplier diversity success

Companies that spend more with diverse suppliers are making greater procurement savings than their peers, according to research. A report by consultancy Bain & Company said those firms in the top quartile of spending with diverse suppliers saw an average of 0.7 percentage points more savings from total procurement spend.
TechnologyCIO

Managing data in uncertain times: Flexibility is the key to success

Over the last year, COVID-19 has almost entirely remade the business landscape. In a flurry of change, companies around the world have been forced to rethink all aspects of operations, from work-from-home requirements to overhauling their IT services. Even before the pandemic, IT organizations of all sizes were gravitating to...
TechnologyBeta News

No security experts on staff? You can still have a robust cybersecurity program

Over the last 12 months, you certainly have heard about an increasingly complex and sophisticated barrage of cyber threats. However, if your business has a limited number of IT staff and resources, you may be questioning whether having comprehensive data protection is even possible. As we have seen, cyber-attacks are not only impacting larger enterprise organizations. They affect companies of all sizes, many of which can’t afford to build and manage a Security Operations Center (SOC) with technology and skilled security staff needed to detect and contain these attacks 24 hours a day.
Computer Sciencesiliconangle.com

Cybersecurity skills gap calls for broadening training beyond technical degree

Just as digital transactions and the distributed workforce grew significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, cyberattacks also gained ground. And this exacerbated an existing problem: the cybersecurity skills gap. It has been increasingly difficult for enterprises to find and train enough professionals to answer the needs of global business under an...
TechnologyTechRepublic

The 3 elements of a sound threat intelligence program

Because every organization has different security needs and requirements, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. For most organizations, securing operations, networks, infrastructure, applications and data remains a major challenge. As the headlines regularly prove, a determined attacker can break through even the best defenses. To give themselves an edge, many organizations...
Food & Drinkshamptonroadsmessenger.com

Foodbank Offering Free Culinary Training Program

The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is offering a free 10-week Culinary Training Program this summer to help economically disadvantaged adults gain culinary skills, jobs and self-reliance. The training program will also benefit and expand the support for the Foodbank’sKids Cafe and Summer Feeding programs. The Training Program provides basic culinary and employment skills, including sanitary practices, job readiness, resume development, time management, teamwork, leadership, decision-making skills, goal setting, and conflict resolution. Trainees will participate in an intensive academic and hands-on training environment while also earning a ServSafe Manager certification, a safety program under the National Restaurant Association. Upon completion of the program, culinary graduates will receive assistance to transfer their new skills to a job in one of the various foodbank partner businesses. The 12-week program operates Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Individuals must be at least 18 years of age and must apply by the May 25, 2021 deadline. To learn more and apply, visit theCulinary Training Program website or call Jacquelyn Linder at 757-596-7188.
AgricultureShawano Leader

Poultry Equipment is the Key to Business Success

The new technologies introduction allows the poultry industry to develop intensively. The volume of poultry and eggs production is growing; the range of chicken products is expanding year by year. High-quality energy-saving equipment for poultry farming allows reducing not only energy consumption but also carrying out automated management and accounting of all performed processes. The optimization of feeding, drinking, ventilation, and microclimate systems provides today the convenient conditions for keeping poultry. Such solutions significantly increase business productivity and profitability.