New York City, NY

What Happens if You Overstay Your Tourist Visa Due to Covid-19?

By Rommel Ojeda
Documented NY
 4 days ago
U.S. Customs and Border and Protection (CBP) calculated a 1.21 percent of visa overstays for the fiscal year of 2019. That number accounts for 676,422 cases for FY2020 and the number of people who overstay their tourist visa is most likely to increase due to COVID-19 last year. As the...

Documented NY

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Immigration news as it matters to New Yorkers.

 http://documentedny.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

U.S. Heartland Cities Growing Thanks to Immigrants

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Cities in the American heartland have seen their populations shrink for years, but immigration is starting to reverse that fate. According to the Heartland Forward Think Tank, Columbus, Ohio, and Des Moines, Iowa, are among the U.S. cities that have recently seen the quickest growing foreign-born population over the past decade. They’ve grown at a faster pace than New York City or Los Angeles. The report also shows that the 20 central states’ foreign-born population grew from 23.5 percent in 2010 to 31.1 percent in 2019. In Des Moines, Columbus and Louisville, Kentucky, the number of foreign-born residents jumped more than 40 percent through 2019. Bloomberg.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

Myanmar Nationals Can Apply for Temporary Protected Status

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. After four months of rising violence in Myanmar, the Biden administration is allowing Myanmar nationals to apply for Temporary Protected Status. Roughly 1,600 Myanmar nationals “continuously residing” in the U.S. are eligible to apply through Nov. 22, the Department of Homeland Security said. The United Nations has accused Myanmar’s military leaders of intensely cracking down against pro-democracy demonstrators. The leaders seized power in a February coup, and their security forces have since allegedly killed dozens of protesters. VOA News.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

New Jersey Migrant Sisters Crossed U.S. Border Alone

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Brenda, 13, and Rosa, 15, left Honduras with their mother after their coffee farm was destroyed by two storms last fall. The sisters said they planned on reuniting with their father and brother in New Jersey. But their plans changed when they arrived at the border in spring. Because migrants were being quickly expelled under a public health rule if they crossed as families, Brenda and Rosa’s mother decided it would be best for them to cross the Rio Grande without her. The girls were terrified, but crossed the border and recently made it to their father in New Jersey. CBS News.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

Separated Parents Weren’t Asked to Be Deported with Their Children

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. A new report from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General revealed that between July 2017 and July 2018, Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported 348 parents without their children and without recording if they agreed to be separated. ICE also removed parents without their children despite knowing they didn’t want to be separated, the report concluded. “There was no policy or standard process requiring ICE officers to ascertain, document, or honor parents’ decisions regarding their children,” said the report. Deported parents claimed ICE refused to reunite them with their children before their deportation, while DHS officials said they gave parents a choice to leave their children in the U.S. Mother Jones.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

100,000 Haitians Will Receive Temporary Protected Status

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Biden administration will allow an additional 100,000 Haitians in the U.S. the chance to receive Temporary Protected Status. TPS would protect them from deportation and allow them to receive work permits. Haiti is currently undergoing a political crisis and reports of gang violence, leading many residents to seek protection in the U.S. Immigrant advocates have pushed the Biden administration for months to extend TPS to more Haitians; more than 50,000 Haitians in the U.S. already have TPS. The status will apply to Haitians who were in the U.S. as of May 21. BuzzFeed News.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

New York City Trying to Improve Latinos’ Low COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. When Myrna Lazcano, a community activist from Mexico who lives in East Harlem, got COVID-19, her symptoms dragged on for months. This long-haul illness drove Lazcano to get the COVID-19 vaccine and to share her experience to encourage other Latinos to get it as well. Latinos have been twice as likely to die from COVID-19 as whites and had the highest infection rates in New York City. But vaccination rates among New York City Latinos remain low. Some residents say they distrust the vaccine, but most say they haven’t been able to access it. For example, many undocumented immigrants have struggled to get proper documentation to prove their eligibility. The New Yorker.
ImmigrationPosted by
Documented NY

Two Immigration Jails Will Shut Down After Reports of Mistreatment

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Biden administration announced a detention facility in Georgia where women reported receiving unwanted medical procedures and a Massachusetts jail where people complained of inhumane conditions won’t be allowed to detain immigrants anymore. The Department of Homeland Security said it will end its contracts with the government agency that runs the detention center in North Dartmouth and with the private operator of the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia. “We will not tolerate the mistreatment of individuals in civil immigration detention or substandard conditions of detention,” said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. This is the first time the Biden administration has scrapped 287(g) agreements that allow local law enforcement to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Hill.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

Indian Immigrants With Temporary Visas Stuck Overseas

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Thousands of immigrants who live in the U.S. on temporary visas and recently travelled to India aren’t being allowed back because of the Biden administration’s travel ban. Biden banned travel from India amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, especially those of a new variant. Even those exempt from the ban have had trouble returning to the U.S. as India’s embassy and consulates close. That includes Payal Raj, who travelled to India to renew her visa so she could stay in the U.S., but who is now stuck overseas away from her family in Tennessee. The New York Times.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

New York Immigration Experts Call to Protect Young Immigrants Facing Deportation

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. On Thursday, more than 400 people who work with immigrant child survivors of abuse and neglect sent an open letter to top immigration officials to immediately address a backlog of Special Immigrant Juvenile Status cases. SIJS is a designation that allows minors who have survived abuse apply for lawful permanent residency in the U.S. But because of annual employment visa limits and per-county caps on green cards, tens of thousands of vulnerable children have been stuck in limbo and facing deportation. The End SIJS Backlog Coalition, a national group of directly impacted immigrant youth and over 55 allied organizations, is leading the effort to terminate the SIJS backlog. Deanna Garcia for Documented.
ImmigrationPosted by
Documented NY

How to Apply for New York Rent Relief

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. New York state will soon implement a rent relief program that will pay COVID-19-related debts to prevent evictions. It’s unclear when the Emergency Rental Assistance Program will start accepting applications, but according to New York’s top budget official, it could happen later this month. Tenant advocates and housing rights groups are encouraging New Yorkers to prepare their documents as they get ready to apply. Documents showing personal identification, social security numbers, proof of residency and rent amount will likely be needed to apply. Those who don’t have a social security number, such as undocumented immigrants, can still apply for the program. City Limits.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

Biden Lets ‘Vulnerable’ Migrants into U.S.

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Biden administration will soon allow about 250 “particularly vulnerable” immigrants into the U.S. daily, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said. This would be an exception to a current pandemic-related public health policy that bars most families and single adult migrants from crossing the southern border. Immigrants would be considered vulnerable if they are are sick, are in families with very young children or were threatened or attacked while they were in Mexico. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, Customs and Border Protection has already allowed 2,000 immigrants into the U.S. to wait their immigration hearings. NBC News.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

Birth Tourism Schemes Targeting Foreign Women Grow in NYC

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Unregulated, makeshift maternity wards targeting foreign women have continued to grow throughout New York City. The wards are part of an illicit service that encourages pregnant women to visit the U.S. and gives them immigration and paperwork assistance. The women then give birth in a U.S. hospital and spend weeks in one of these maternity centers. Some immigration experts refer to the scheme as “birth tourism” and say the industry promotes itself overseas as a way for mothers to have American citizen children. The New York Post discovered advertisements for over 80 local centers, mainly in Flushing, in Chinese-language media. New York Post.
New York City, NYinvesting.com

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
Public Healthwnynewsnow.com

New York Adopting New CDC Masking Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated

NEW YORK – New York State is adopting the new federal masking guidelines for those who are fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news during a press briefing on Monday morning. He says the new policy, officially recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, will...
New York City, NYwaynepost.com

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
Homelessnny360.com

NY to adopt new CDC mask guidelines

New York will adopt the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines starting Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Monday. “We have to reopen, we have to reopen smart, we have to reopen with a cautious eye,” Cuomo said. “We have to get back to life and living. And we have to do it the way New Yorkers do it, we have to do it quickly and robustly.”
Public Healthmylittlefalls.com

New York State adopts CDC Guidance on mask use

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Consistent with the CDC guidance, Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings will continue to follow State’s existing COVID-19 health guidelines until more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.