Wake Up Wall Street (SPX) (QQQ): Retail rally rides on, oil majors suffer climate vote blow

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, May 27:. It was meme stock day again on US exchanges on Wednesday as most went on a rampage, throwing valuations out the door in favour of the new holy grail of momentum. As they say, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." With free money sloshing all over the system, what can one really expect? AMC popped nearly 20%; and GameStop, 15%. Crypto stocks saw gains between 5 and 10%. Ford (NYSE: F)also joined the party as its investor day was met with bullish enthusiasm, the shares closing 8% higher. Over in the oil space and some landmark decisions are being hailed as a boon to climate change supporters. Activist fund Engine Number 1 won two seats on the Exxon Mobil (XOM) board, a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell (RDS/A) to make larger cuts to its carbon emissions, and Chevron (CVX) also lost an investor climate change vote.