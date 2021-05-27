Flash flood warning for Marion County until 11:30 a.m.

Effective: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Target Area: Marion The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Northern Marion County in central Kansas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1221 AM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm just north of Tampa, or 11 miles southwest of Herington...moving east at 35 mph. wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Ramona, Tampa and Lost Springs.