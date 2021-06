On May 26th a 79-year-old Grinnell woman was victimized after receiving a phone scam call from someone claiming to be her granddaughter. The person claiming to be her granddaughter stated she was in jail for a serious offense and was having an attorney friend help her out. The victim later received a call from someone claiming to be the granddaughter's attorney and told the victim that her granddaughter needed $10,500 for bond money to get out of jail. The scammer arranged for a courier to come to her home to pick up the cash "bond" payment. Later in the same day a driver arrived at the victim's house and took possession of a package containing the cash. The driver drove the package to Des Moines and handed it off to another individual. Grinnell Police, in coordination with Des Moines Police, were able to determine the driver was a hired Uber driver and was unaware of the nature of her trip.