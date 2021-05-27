Cancel
PBS to Air 6-Part Series, ‘Icon: Music Through the Lens’

By Best Classic Bands Staff
bestclassicbands.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIcon: Music Through the Lens, a new six-part series that exposes the eye-opening, thrilling world of live music photography. Icon follows the lives and wild experiences of the artists who documented popular music in images. The series will run on Fridays, July 16 to August 13 at 9 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video app. Watch the trailer below.

bestclassicbands.com
