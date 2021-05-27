PBS to Air 6-Part Series, ‘Icon: Music Through the Lens’

A new exhibition of Hujar’s work at Maureen Paley, London, showcases the photographer’s exquisite portraits of performers backstage during the 1970s and early 80s. New York in the 1970s was wildly different to the iconic city we know today. Rising crime, urban decline and economic stagnation plagued the metropolis, which was buried in a billion-dollar operating deficit and facing the prospect of declaring bankruptcy. However, this was also a period of artistic possibility and sexual liberation. Queer art and intimacy were finding public expression, both on the streets and in the art world. Peter Hujar captured the flourishing queer culture during the historic and generative period between the Stonewall riots and the AIDS epidemic. His photographs reflect a disarming vulnerability, lensing the lives of drag queens, queer artists and intellectuals, employing the camera to call a community into being. “He had an ability to inhabit another being’s flesh,” said his friend and peer Nan Goldin, “and there’s almost no photographer you can say that about. The more you look at his work, the deeper it goes.”