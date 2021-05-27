Today in History: The Chicago World’s Fair officially opened in 1933
Today is Thursday, May 27, the 147th day of 2021. There are 218 days left in the year. On May 27, 1941, the British Royal Navy sank the German battleship Bismarck off France with a loss of some 2,000 lives, three days after the Bismarck sank the HMS Hood with the loss of more than 1,400 lives. Amid rising world tensions, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed an “unlimited national emergency” during a radio address from the White House.lompocrecord.com