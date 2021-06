American media giant ViacomCBS avoids at least US$ 4 billion in profit tax via the Netherlands. For almost two decades, ViacomCBS has been using the Netherlands to avoid paying at least US$ 4 billion in corporate income tax in the United States. This is the main conclusion from the new SOMO report Keep Watching. The tax avoiding structures of ViacomCBS. From 2002 onwards, the media conglomerate has been sublicensing its television rights to third parties and consumers outside the North American market via the Netherlands. In total, at least US$32.5 billion in revenues have been collected by the company’s Dutch subsidiaries during the period 2002-2019.